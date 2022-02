LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews were called out Wednesday morning to fight a wildfire that sparked in Geronimo.

The call came in around 9:45 a.m. near Sheridan and Burk Roads, just west of I-44.

Our photographer at the scene said crews had the fire contained and were mopping up the area by 10:10 a.m.

