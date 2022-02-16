Fires break out near Grandfield cemetery

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews from several fire departments worked to put out two fires that broke out in Grandfield Wednesday afternoon.

The first of the two broke out after 2 p.m. near the Grandfield cemetery.

Both fires were out by 3:45, thanks to crews from several fire departments including Grandfield, Randlett and Chattanooga.

One of the fires did reach into the cemetery.

It’s not clear if any of the headstones or markers in the cemetery were impacted.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.