Gov. Stitt appoints doctor to Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Dr. Corey D. Finch to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board.

Dr. Finch will take the spot left by the resignation of Stanley Hupfeld.

Finch, currently the chief medical officer of Long Term Care Specialists, is a family physician with experience in primary care, emergency medicine and hospital inpatient care.

According to Governor Stitt’s office, Finch graduated from the Howard University College of Medicine, completed his internship at Georgetown University’s Washington Hospital Center General Surgery Program and his residency at Eglin Family Medicine Residency.

