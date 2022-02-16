Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Gov. Stitt appoints doctor to Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board

Dr. Corey Finch
Dr. Corey Finch(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Dr. Corey D. Finch to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board.

Dr. Finch will take the spot left by the resignation of Stanley Hupfeld.

Finch, currently the chief medical officer of Long Term Care Specialists, is a family physician with experience in primary care, emergency medicine and hospital inpatient care.

According to Governor Stitt’s office, Finch graduated from the Howard University College of Medicine, completed his internship at Georgetown University’s Washington Hospital Center General Surgery Program and his residency at Eglin Family Medicine Residency.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a...
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton dies from injuries
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit on Cache and 63rd Street
Aaron Stone
Inmate charged with cell mate’s murder at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Senate Bill 1568, authored by Senator Michael Brooks of Oklahoma City, passed through the...
Bill focused on violent crime offenders passes Oklahoma House
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 14,994 people...
1,047 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs
Oklahoma is number one for veterans to receive disability benefits