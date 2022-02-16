LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton Correctional inmate faces assault charges after stabbing an inmate.

According to court documents, Jerrod Bergman got into an argument with his cellmate, which escalated into a fight.

During the struggle, Bergman was reportedly pinned against a table, which is when he began to repeatedly stab the inmate in the body, neck and leg.

The cellmate suffered 25 stab wounds, but was treated and did not die.

Bergman is charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of Contraband by an Inmate.

