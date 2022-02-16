Expert Connections
Lawton Correctional inmate faces assault charges

Jerrod Bergman faces assault charges after he stabs an inmate.
Jerrod Bergman faces assault charges after he stabs an inmate.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton Correctional inmate faces assault charges after stabbing an inmate.

According to court documents, Jerrod Bergman got into an argument with his cellmate, which escalated into a fight.

During the struggle, Bergman was reportedly pinned against a table, which is when he began to repeatedly stab the inmate in the body, neck and leg.

The cellmate suffered 25 stab wounds, but was treated and did not die.

Bergman is charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of Contraband by an Inmate.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

