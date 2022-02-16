Lawton Legends: Charles Whitlow
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charles Whitlow is Tuesday’s, Feb. 15 Lawton Legend.
Whitlow was a pastor at Union Baptist Church for over 44 years and was a humanitarian.
He worked at Lawton Public Schools from 1976 to 1994 as a teacher and a counselor.
Whitlow founded Christian Union School and worked with Martin Luther King.
A portion of Garfield Street was named after him.
Whitlow was born in 1927 and died in 2021.
