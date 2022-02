LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for the sexual assault of a teenager.

Charles Haliburton was found guilty of lewd acts with a child under 16.

He sexually assaulted the girl in May of 2018.

Tuesday, a judge sentenced Haliburton to ten years in prison and he must register as a sex offender.

