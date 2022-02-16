Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LFD called to house fire next door to Mattie Beal Home

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called to house fire in the one thousand block of fifth street Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to the scene, which is located directly next door to the Mattie Beal Home, around 3:15 Wednesday morning. One witness tells us that he saw flames before fire crews arrived.

However, when we got on scene crews had already taken care of the flames and only smoke could be seen, as LFD was focusing on the front of the home.

When we find out more information, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

For those who are curious, there appeared to be no damage to the Mattie Beal Home.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a...
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton dies from injuries
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit on Cache and 63rd Street
Bill to erase state income tax passes committee in Oklahoma

Latest News

A Smorgasbord of Weather Ahead
A Smorgasbord of Weather Ahead | 2/16AM
Lawton fire crews were called to house fire in the one thousand block of fifth street Wednesday...
LFD called to house fire next door to Mattie Beal Home
Lawton PTA Council hosts a mental health forum on Feb. 15 at Life Ready Center in Lawton.
Founder’s Day event prioritizes mental health awareness
The City of Lawton is addresses a rumor about a closure of the Owens Multipurpose Center.
City of Lawton addresses rumors concerning Owens Multipurpose Center