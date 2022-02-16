LFD called to house fire next door to Mattie Beal Home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called to house fire in the one thousand block of fifth street Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to the scene, which is located directly next door to the Mattie Beal Home, around 3:15 Wednesday morning. One witness tells us that he saw flames before fire crews arrived.

However, when we got on scene crews had already taken care of the flames and only smoke could be seen, as LFD was focusing on the front of the home.

When we find out more information, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

For those who are curious, there appeared to be no damage to the Mattie Beal Home.

