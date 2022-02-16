MacArthur High School hosts Mr. MHS Contest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students at MacArthur High School held their own pageant on Wednesday, complete with a talent competition.

The annual Mr. MHS program was held on Feb. 16, and featured a number of boys from the 2022 Senior class.

The student council holds the program every year, to highlight the Senior boys and their talents, while having a great time.

Each participant does a dance and a talent and is judged on overall performance.

At the end of the event, they received a crown.

”It’s a lot of fun,” MacArthur Student Body President Isabel Celedon said. “It is a lot of work to put in. We’ve been prepping since December to put this show on, but the boys came through. They have really funny talents, they have some serious talents, they have traditional talents, just all sorts. But it is really fun to see the boys come out after all.”

This year’s winner was Eperone Taito, who performed a Samoan dance.

Celedon said they have fun hosting the show and Taito will have bragging rights and a chance to come on stage, in full regalia, during Senior Farewell.

