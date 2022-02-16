Expert Connections
Man charged for assaulting corrections officer in Lawton

Darion Cook
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged for attacking a corrections officer at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Darion Cook was charged with assault and battery on a corrections officer.

According to court documents, around 4 a.m. on Jan. 6, Cook walked out of his cell and was standing at the top of the stairs as the correctional officer was walking up them.

Investigators said the officer tried to stop Cook from going down the stairs when Cook tried to push past him and then punched him and slammed him into the floor.

The officer then pepper-sprayed Cook and began to walk away when investigators said Cook followed him. The officer used pepper spray again and then commanded Cook to lay on the ground, which he did.

Cook told investigators he attacked the officer because he requested to speak to his mother earlier in the day and the request was denied.

