Mattie Beal House hosts heart health luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A heart health luncheon was held at the Mattie Beal House Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Bassam Saliba, a cardiologist, spoke at the luncheon, going over the common issues and health risks women face after menopause.

Organizers want the Lawton community to better recognize the early signs of heart disease, and adapt to live healthier.

”Our life is much, much, much easier today, and that really took away from us that physical activity that used to keep people a little bit healthier,” Saliba said. “We have so much data on just simple basic stuff. Eat a little bit healthier, be a little bit more physically active, and you can avoid a lot of problems.”

He said they have seen a major increase in heart attacks and heart disease within the last two years.

Saliba said one of the best things to do for heart health is for someone to change their lifestyle and quit smoking.

