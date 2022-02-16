Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mattie Beal House hosts heart health luncheon

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A heart health luncheon was held at the Mattie Beal House Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Bassam Saliba, a cardiologist, spoke at the luncheon, going over the common issues and health risks women face after menopause.

Organizers want the Lawton community to better recognize the early signs of heart disease, and adapt to live healthier.

”Our life is much, much, much easier today, and that really took away from us that physical activity that used to keep people a little bit healthier,” Saliba said. “We have so much data on just simple basic stuff. Eat a little bit healthier, be a little bit more physically active, and you can avoid a lot of problems.”

He said they have seen a major increase in heart attacks and heart disease within the last two years.

Saliba said one of the best things to do for heart health is for someone to change their lifestyle and quit smoking.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a...
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton dies from injuries
Aaron Stone
Inmate charged with cell mate’s murder at Lawton Correctional Facility
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit on Cache and 63rd Street

Latest News

William Patterson is featured as a Lawton Legend.
Lawton Legends: William Patterson
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma continues to accept donations for it's fundraising goal of...
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma continues to raise money for the community
Some residents were worried about traffic issues the business could cause, but Mayor JJ...
Braum’s opens in Elgin with no traffic issues
A gentle giant and protector. That’s how friends and colleagues are describing Elgin’s long...
Friends remember beloved Elgin Public Schools’ athletic trainer
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Few severe storms overnight with the chance for winter weather tomorrow morning