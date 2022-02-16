Expert Connections
Oklahoma abortion providers see rise in Texas patients

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Abortion providers in Oklahoma said they’re continuing to see a dramatic increase in women traveling from Texas.

Two Oklahoma-based providers said they’ve seen an influx in the number of women coming from Texas.

Officials with the organization Trust Women said the company’s Oklahoma City clinic went from seeing 12 Texas patients in August to 130 in September.

Meanwhile, an official with Planned Parenthood Great Plains said they went from seeing about 50 patients from Texas at their clinics in the fall of 2020 to more than 1,000 last year.

The increase is blamed on a new abortion bill passed in Texas last year, which is the most restrictive anti-abortion law passed in the U.S. in decades.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

