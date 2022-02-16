Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma Attorney General joins others in opposition to federal contractor vaccine mandate

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has joined 17 other state attorneys general in support of the state of Georgia’s lawsuit against President Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate.

Attorney General O’Connor signed on to an amicus brief supporting the lawsuit, calling the mandate “unlawful.”

“President Biden lacks the authority to force Oklahomans to give up their rights and freedoms to the federal government,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “I will continue to challenge this administration’s reckless and unconstitutional mandates.”

Florida’s attorney general filed the amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was among the other attorneys general to sign the amicus brief as well.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a...
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton dies from injuries
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit on Cache and 63rd Street
Aaron Stone
Inmate charged with cell mate’s murder at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 14,994 people...
1,047 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs
Oklahoma is number one for veterans to receive disability benefits
A fire broke out in Geronimo around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews fight wildfire in Geronimo
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, February 16th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 16th