Oklahoma Attorney General joins others in opposition to federal contractor vaccine mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has joined 17 other state attorneys general in support of the state of Georgia’s lawsuit against President Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate.

Attorney General O’Connor signed on to an amicus brief supporting the lawsuit, calling the mandate “unlawful.”

“President Biden lacks the authority to force Oklahomans to give up their rights and freedoms to the federal government,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “I will continue to challenge this administration’s reckless and unconstitutional mandates.”

Florida’s attorney general filed the amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was among the other attorneys general to sign the amicus brief as well.

