Oklahoma Empowerment Act moves through legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill to allow public funds to be used in Oklahoma to pay for a student’s private or homeschool education has cleared its first legislative hurdle.

The Senate Education Committee approved the Oklahoma Empowerment Act.

Like a voucher plan, the bill would allow parents to use their child’s state education dollars for private school tuition or other education related costs.

Governor Kevin Stitt has endorsed the bill, but House Speaker Charles McCall said he doesn’t plan to hear the bill.

