Oklahoma is number one for veterans to receive disability benefits

Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs
Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs(Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma is now the number one state in the U.S. for veterans per capita to receive federal, service-connected disability benefits.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs made the announcement Wednesday.

According to ODVA officials, the benefits account for $2.4 billion worth of cash into the state economy.

Out of around 300,000 veterans in Oklahoma, ODVA said there are about 100,000 with some level of service-connected disability. That means the federal VA has established the veteran has an injury or medical condition resulting from their service.

ODVA officials estimate that nearly half of Oklahoma veterans who are eligible for compensation for injuries or medical conditions due to their service have not yet applied.

They can file a claim by going online to oklahoma.gov/veterans or by calling 405-523-4000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

