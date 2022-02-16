A Smorgasbord of Weather Ahead | 2/16AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will be warm and windy. High temperatures this afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 70s and perhaps a few low 80s for some south western cities. Winds will be breezy all day long, sustained out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Expected wind gusts to range from 30-40mph. With the warm temperatures, south winds and low relative humidity, fire danger is critical for Harmon, Beckham and Childress counties. A Red Flag Warning is will be in place from 12-6PM tonight. All other counties are under elevated fire conditions.

We’ll be dealing with a smorgasbord of weather once a cold front and upper-level low move across the Southern Plains. The low is currently located across Southern California. As this moves east and a strong cold front dives south (currently located in northern Kansas), they will create favorable conditions to see severe weather. Our top concerns are looking to be wind gusts 60 to 80mph and large hail, up to the size of golf balls. With that being said, all modes of severe weather (including flooding and tornado concerns) can’t be ruled out between 2AM-7AM Thursday morning. Storms could start as early as 11 tonight for western counties before entering our eastern counties around 4 tomorrow morning.

Temperatures for much of the early morning will be above freezing- resulting in rain fall. As the cold air funnels in behind the cold front, temperatures will quickly drop. A transition of precipitation will occur between 4AM-10AM tomorrow. Highest accumulations for snowfall will be north of I-40 but keep in mind that cities and towns as far south of Altus, Lawton and Duncan could see likely see snow flurries.

As the cold air moves in, the isobars will tighten resulting in winds out of the north tomorrow sustained 20 to 30mph with wind gusts as high as 50mph. Wind chill values will remain in the teens to low 20s during the afternoon with air temperatures in the 30s for all locations. Any and all precipitation will exit our area by the early afternoon but still expect cold and breezy conditions.

Have a good Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.