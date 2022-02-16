Some to be without water during repairs Saturday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some Lawtonians can expect a water outage Saturday while repairs are going on.

The City of Lawton Water Distribution Division are set to make repairs to a water main at NW 14th and NW Logan Ave. Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Temporary repairs were made to the water main on Sunday in order to give more notice to people living in the area.

City officials said around 200 people in that area will be without water starting around 8, with repairs set to take around 10 hours depending on weather.

They added that crews will install a valve at the site of the repair, which should allow for less people to be impacted in the future if there is a water main break there.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.