Some to be without water during repairs Saturday in Lawton

(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some Lawtonians can expect a water outage Saturday while repairs are going on.

The City of Lawton Water Distribution Division are set to make repairs to a water main at NW 14th and NW Logan Ave. Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Temporary repairs were made to the water main on Sunday in order to give more notice to people living in the area.

City officials said around 200 people in that area will be without water starting around 8, with repairs set to take around 10 hours depending on weather.

They added that crews will install a valve at the site of the repair, which should allow for less people to be impacted in the future if there is a water main break there.

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton dies from injuries
