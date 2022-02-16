Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

States receiving billions of dollars to clean up abandoned wells

The federal government is throwing billions into cleaning up former fossil fuel wells across the country.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A cleanup could be coming to a well near you. Millions of Americans live near abandoned fossil fuel wells across the country. The federal government is throwing billions of dollars at the problem.

“There’s no reason why they should have to suffer those consequences,” said Adam Peltz from the Environmental Defense Fund.

Hundreds of thousands of so-called orphan oil and gas wells are hurting the environment in half of U.S. states. Previous operators did not clean them up properly, or just walked away from them after going bankrupt. The Biden administration recently announced just over $1 billion available to states to start the cleanup, part of a $4.7 billion project. Peltz said this initial tranche of funding is a great start to address a massive issue.

“So many wells were orphaned over the past 150 years that it’s a legacy that we just have to deal with,” said Peltz.

The wells release unhealthy emissions that seep into the air or local groundwater, wreaking havoc on the surrounding environment. Peltz said the federal money coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law will put people to work on making these areas safe again.

“Tens of thousands of oilfield service workers will be out over the next several years plugging and remediating these wells,” said Peltz.

This initiative is essential for Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee. Arizona stands to receive more than $26 million in this first round to clean up hundreds of their wells.

“And for Arizona all it does is create more opportunities not just for economic development but enhances public health,” said Grijalva.

Grijalva said they are evaluating what it will take to clean up these wells and did not offer a timeline for finishing the job. He said it depends on each well. When Arizona receives the funding, Grijalva expects the state to prioritize the most harmful wells first to relieve these communities.

“That is an investment that will pay dividends once we are able to…dealing with a clean, usable environment,” said Grijalva.

Grijalva also expects an announcement to come soon regarding abandoned mines.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a...
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton dies from injuries
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit on Cache and 63rd Street
Aaron Stone
Inmate charged with cell mate’s murder at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

Dr. Corey Finch
Gov. Stitt appoints doctor to Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board
Senate Bill 1568, authored by Senator Michael Brooks of Oklahoma City, passed through the...
Bill focused on violent crime offenders passes Oklahoma House
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor
Oklahoma Attorney General joins others in opposition to federal contractor vaccine mandate
Oklahoma abortion providers see rise in Texas patients.
Oklahoma abortion providers see rise in Texas patients
A bill to approve an additional $30m in funds for roads and bridges in Oklahoma passed a...
House subcommittee approves additional $30m for roads, bridges