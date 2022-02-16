Superintendent addresses Velma-Alma school board situation

VELMA, Okla. (KSWO) - The superintendent of Velma-Alma Public Schools is addressing a Tik Tok video from a school board member that caught national attention in the last week.

The video, initially posted to Tik Tok by Andy McGuire over the summer, featured McGuire telling parents of transgender children to “Find the busiest street that you can find, take your *** out, lay down on the centerline, and do the world a favor.”

Superintendent Raymond Rice said he received a request from a stakeholder to speak at the board of education meeting on Monday about the situation, and it was initially approved for the person to speak.

Rice said during a legal review of the agenda, it was determined that due to a timing issue with posting the agenda and the time of the request, the request to speak ultimately had to be denied.

He added that the person who requested to speak was offered a special board meeting to speak to the board that would have taken place on Wednesday, but the person who made the initial request declined that offer.

Rice said that school board members can only be taken off the school board if they resign, leave the area, are convicted of a felony or plead guilty to a crime in state or federal court.

