Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Superintendent addresses Velma-Alma school board situation

Superintendent Raymond Rice said that school board members can only be taken off the school...
Superintendent Raymond Rice said that school board members can only be taken off the school board if they resign, leave the area, are convicted of a felony or plead guilty to a crime in state or federal court.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELMA, Okla. (KSWO) - The superintendent of Velma-Alma Public Schools is addressing a Tik Tok video from a school board member that caught national attention in the last week.

The video, initially posted to Tik Tok by Andy McGuire over the summer, featured McGuire telling parents of transgender children to “Find the busiest street that you can find, take your *** out, lay down on the centerline, and do the world a favor.”

Superintendent Raymond Rice said he received a request from a stakeholder to speak at the board of education meeting on Monday about the situation, and it was initially approved for the person to speak.

Rice said during a legal review of the agenda, it was determined that due to a timing issue with posting the agenda and the time of the request, the request to speak ultimately had to be denied.

He added that the person who requested to speak was offered a special board meeting to speak to the board that would have taken place on Wednesday, but the person who made the initial request declined that offer.

Rice said that school board members can only be taken off the school board if they resign, leave the area, are convicted of a felony or plead guilty to a crime in state or federal court.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a...
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton dies from injuries
Aaron Stone
Inmate charged with cell mate’s murder at Lawton Correctional Facility
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit on Cache and 63rd Street

Latest News

Cameron University needs employers for career connection event
(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Some to be without water during repairs Saturday in Lawton
53rd annual coin show set for Friday, Saturday in Duncan
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites