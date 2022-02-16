Trial of former Lawton City Council member underway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The trial of a former Lawton City Council member is underway at the Comanche County Courthouse.

A jury has been seated and testimony has begun in the embezzlement trial of Caleb Davis.

Davis is accused of embezzling $6,000 from Preston Gates, who tried to donate to the “Think Lawton” organization in 2017.

Gates testified on Tuesday.

Another person who was set to testify on Wednesday could not, with their testimony moved to Thursday.

Davis was initially charged with a misdemeanor count of embezzlement before the charge was upgraded to a felony.

