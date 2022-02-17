Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

1,614 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

(Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,614 new Coronavirus cases Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,287.

According to OSDH, there are currently 12,808 dealing with the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 49 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Thursday.

So far, 14,201 deaths in the state have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Judge sentences Charles Haliburton after he's found guilty in sexual assault case.
Lawton man sentenced in sexual assault case
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Aaron Stone
Inmate charged with cell mate’s murder at Lawton Correctional Facility
Testimony has begun in the embezzlement trial of Caleb Davis.
Trial of former Lawton City Council member underway

Latest News

Gilbert Postelle was executed Thursday for his role in four deaths on Memorial Day 2005.
Postelle executed for 2005 slaying in Oklahoma
A vaccine clinic is set from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at 1315 SW F Ave. in Lawton.
Boys and Girls Club holding vaccination event Friday
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, February 17th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 17th
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, February 17th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 17th