1,614 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,614 new Coronavirus cases Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,287.

According to OSDH, there are currently 12,808 dealing with the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 49 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Thursday.

So far, 14,201 deaths in the state have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

