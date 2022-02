LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Lawton will host a community vaccination day this week.

The event is set from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at 1315 SW F Ave.

Vaccines will be available for people five years old and up.

You can contact the Boys and Girls Club for more information at 580-357-7541.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.