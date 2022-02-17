Court documents: Sapcut accused of killing grandmother

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are shining a light on new details in a murder case from Comanche County.

According to an affidavit, a distress call went out to the Comanche Nation Police 911 Center at 11:39 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 15, officers responded to the home and said Sapcut walked out, then led them into the home, all while covered in blood.

According to court documents, he told police “my grandma’s dead” and pointed them to a knife.

Officers said the victim had several lacerations. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Sapcut and the victim were the only ones who lived in the home.

Both of them are part of the Comanche Tribe, and as a result, federal investigators have taken over the case.

Sapcut has been charged with first-degree murder.

He’s set to make his first court appearance Friday in Oklahoma City.

