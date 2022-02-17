Expert Connections
Defense, prosecution rest in Richard Smith murder trial

Jury selection for Richard Smith began Wednesday at the Comanche County Courthouse.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The trial of a Lawton man accused of murder continued Thursday at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Richard Smith is accused in the death of Angel Conner in early 2020.

Conner was stationed at Fort Sill at the time of her death.

On Thursday, video evidence from dash cameras and interviews of Smith by police were shown to jurors.

In the interviews, Smith said he didn’t intend to kill Conner, but instead was trying to stop her.

According to court documents, Smith claimed Conner pulled a knife on him when he opened fire.

The prosecution and defense have both rested as of Thursday afternoon.

Closing statements will be made Friday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

