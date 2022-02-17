Elementary school staff, students celebrate fundraiser goals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - So, we have un unusual challenge going on today at Almor West School, We have a teacher about to get slimed and here I am on the roof with the principal.

I gave major kudos to Principal Ashley McCarter for climbing up on the roof to show her students, she would do anything for them and having them beat their goals is just a bonus.

It started last week, when student council decided to do a school-wide canned food drive.

The cans would be distributed to all the blessing boxes around town and the Lawton Community Food Bank.

”Our music teacher challenged our students, that if they raised over a thousand canned goods, that I would spend the day on the roof,” McCarter said. “And they raised well over a thousand. So I am up here today, in honor of everything great they’re doing for our community.”

The students raised well over 1,000 cans.

So, during recess, they all had the chance to dance with principal McCarter with the kids on the ground, of course.

McCarty sais she would continue to hang out there up until the students got picked up from their parents this afternoon.

But, right before that happened, second grade teacher Ms. Donna Martin had to face her challenge as well.

”We get to slime a second grade teacher, that was for another project that we did for the Lawton Public Schools Foundation, the coin challenge,” McCarter said. “So the class who raised the most money, their teacher gets to get slimed.”

Second grade teacher Ms. Donna Martin was up for the challenge, constantly pushing her class to bring in those coins.

They ended up raising $129 of the $565 total, that Almor West Elementary then collected.

I asked Ms. Martin how excited she is to have her students slime her from head to toe.

”I think it’s important, it shows that we step outside of the box apart from the classroom,” Martin said. “We are doing something fun, that they see us in a different light.”

Ms. Martin said the kids were excited to get the chance to slime her, but also that they were raising money for the LPS Foundation.

”Teachers give a lot of money out of pocket for the classroom,” Martin said. “So the foundation provides grants for teachers to get a chance to do things they usually don’t get to do. So the foundation has been a great asset our schools.”

