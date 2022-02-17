Expert Connections
Elementary Student earns art award

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Every year Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom holds an annual art contest, with special entries for each age group.

Annalise Pulaski, a kindergartener at Hugh Bish Elementary, won first place this year in her age division for her coloring page entry.

This year’s theme was Find Your Future in Agriculture, which they hoped would help show kids what opportunities are available in agriculture.

They also give teachers special training so they can teach students about the different ways agriculture is present in their everyday lives.

”We are always trying to spread the word about agriculture,” Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom State Coordinator Emily Ague said. “We want all students to understand where there food comes from, so that’s really important to us. So we figured this is another avenue to get this out in art classes.”

She said their main focus is to help students learn all the different types of agriculture, not just farming.

Ague said it’s one of their favorite events of the year, because it allows them to meet kids of all ages and see what they have learned about agriculture.

