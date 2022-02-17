Expert Connections
Fire destroys Miller Farms fruit stand in Rush Springs

According to the fire department, lightning struck the building, causing a catastrophic fire.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs family is devastated after a fire destroyed their fruit stand off Highway 81.

Miller Farms sold everything at the building from tomatoes to watermelons to squash.

According to the fire department, lightning struck it during last night’s storms, causing a catastrophic fire.

Michael Miller said his grandma woke him up in the middle of the night and he went straight the stand, where there was only ash left.

He’s stepping up as the oldest sibling to lead rebuilding efforts.

“It didn’t feel great. It hurts, you know? We worked... me and dad spent long hours day and night getting this place going,” Michael said.

This is just the latest of the tragedies for the Miller family.

At the beginning of the month, Mike’s father Todd was hospitalized with second and third degree burns.

He’s still recovering in the ICU in Oklahoma City.

You can donate to help for the cost of his treatment here.

