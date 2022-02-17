Former Wichita County sheriff’s deputy booked on 10 counts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County grand jury has returned a 10-count indictment against a former Wichita County sheriff’s deputy.

Brett Brasher is charged on ten counts: two counts of violation of civil rights of a person in custody and eight counts of official oppression.

His bond was set at $50,000 for each of the first two counts and $5,000 each for the subsequent eight counts.

According to the indictment, between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2, 2021, Brasher is accused of inappropriately touching one person while he was acting in his capacity as a deputy.

The indictment also alleges he made unwanted sexual advances and sexually harassed people while acting as a deputy from August through October of 2021.

Brasher was booked in the Wichita County Jail on Thursday.

