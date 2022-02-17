Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Former Wichita County sheriff’s deputy booked on 10 counts

Brett Brasher is charged on ten counts: two counts of violation of civil rights of a person in...
Brett Brasher is charged on ten counts: two counts of violation of civil rights of a person in custody and eight counts of official oppression.(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County grand jury has returned a 10-count indictment against a former Wichita County sheriff’s deputy.

Brett Brasher is charged on ten counts: two counts of violation of civil rights of a person in custody and eight counts of official oppression.

His bond was set at $50,000 for each of the first two counts and $5,000 each for the subsequent eight counts.

According to the indictment, between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2, 2021, Brasher is accused of inappropriately touching one person while he was acting in his capacity as a deputy.

The indictment also alleges he made unwanted sexual advances and sexually harassed people while acting as a deputy from August through October of 2021.

Brasher was booked in the Wichita County Jail on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Judge sentences Charles Haliburton after he's found guilty in sexual assault case.
Lawton man sentenced in sexual assault case
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Aaron Stone
Inmate charged with cell mate’s murder at Lawton Correctional Facility
Testimony has begun in the embezzlement trial of Caleb Davis.
Trial of former Lawton City Council member underway

Latest News

In a statement Thursday, Velma-Alma Superintendent Raymond Rice said Andy McGuire was relieved...
Velma-Alma school board member removed as volunteer coach
Unemployment graphic.
Initial, continued unemployment numbers drop in Oklahoma
1,614 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Gilbert Postelle was executed Thursday for his role in four deaths on Memorial Day 2005.
Postelle executed for 2005 slaying in Oklahoma