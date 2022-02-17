Friends remember beloved Elgin Public Schools’ athletic trainer

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Memories and love are pouring out of the Elgin community for a beloved staff member from Elgin Public Schools who passed away last week.

A gentle giant and protector. That’s how friends and colleagues are describing Elgin’s long time athletic trainer Dan Talavera who passed away at only 52-years-old last week.

Students are remembering him as someone who could discipline them when necessary but also share a laugh with them.

Josh Thoma’s first memory of Big Dan is when Thoma was a student athlete at Elgin, suffering from an injury.

“He said ‘Brother, if you don’t keep that leg in that ice, I’m going to sit on it and I pulled it out and sure enough he took his big arm and he laid just like this, holding my leg down in that ice for 15 minutes,” Thoma said.

Big Dan didn’t get his nickname just because he was tall but because he had a big heart with love and compassion for everyone, according to Sean Delcamp.

“On the football field, on the wrestling mat, basketball court, school,” Delcamp said. “It didn’t matter what school you were from if he was there and somebody was hurt, Dan was there to administer his trade. Just a giant, giant heart and giant of a man.”

Delcamp met Big Dan back in middle school where the two played football and eventually went to college together.

“Those of us that he interacted with, whether it be just during football season or something, just getting their ankle wrapped to those of us who have known him for a couple years, we’ve got a whole in our heart,” Delcamp said.

Cheryl Dezell’s classroom in Elgin was right next to Dan’s. He served there for nearly two decades.

She remembers him as a person who cared about students and provided them with structure.

“The legacy that Dan would leave behind would be that there is good in everyone and he always he had a great way of finding that and pulling that out,” Dezell said.

Big Dan’s memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Elgin Performing Arts Center. The family asks if you have a photo of your student athlete with him or just a note with a story that you’d like to share to please bring it to the service.

