Grady County commissioner facing new charges

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County Commissioner previously charged with embezzlement is now facing more charges for allegedly spying on other workers in the office.

Michael Walker and his assistant, Neal Locke, were arrested this week on charges of conspiracy and unlawful use of communications.

Walker is also charged with two counts of intimidation of a witness.

According to court documents, the two are accused of putting a recording device in two people’s offices.

A witness told authorities that Walker told them in November 2021 that after he ran for office again, he would fire “all who crossed him.”

He then hired an assistant foreman and, according to court documents, told that foreman to “cause issues for” one of the victims and make their lives difficult.

Walker was initially charged with embezzlement in May 2021. The victims told authorities they were intimidated by things Walker was saying and doing through late 2021, which they said ramped up after the embezzlement charge.

According to court documents, Walker fired both of them in December 2021.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.