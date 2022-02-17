Initial, continued unemployment numbers drop in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment numbers are down in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, initial and continued claims decreased for the file week ending Feb. 5.

For that week, initial claims went from 2,079 the week before to 1,719.

Meanwhile, continued claims dropped from 12,862 the week before to 12,689.

“Oklahoma remains in a strong economic position as we continue to see overall unemployment claims decline,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Oklahoma continues to lead the nation in economic recovery and we fully expect these positive trends to continue.”

National advanced figures for the week ending Feb. 12 show an increase in initial unemployment claims.

