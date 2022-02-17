Expert Connections
Kraft Heinz may soon increase prices again

FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.
FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again, so don’t get too comfortable with the recent price hike on your favorite Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

During an analyst call Wednesday, the company’s CFO says they may be “taking additional pricing actions as appropriate.”

The possible price increases aren’t coming as a surprise to retailers. Kraft Heinz told them in January the company would raise prices in March on dozens of products, including hot dogs and bacon.

The company says the steeper prices will help offset its own higher costs brought on by inflation.

Kraft-Heinz owns iconic brands including Oscar Mayer, Capri Sun and Kool-Aid.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

