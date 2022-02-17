Expert Connections
Lawton High School hosts talent show

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time in a few years, students at Lawton High School held a school-wide talent show on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Although the show used to be annual, LHS students took to the stage with entertaining results on Thursday.

The event featured singers, dancers and a group of xylophone players.

This year’s first place went to Tanner Roberts, who sang a country solo, while playing his guitar.

The host, or M.C., was freshman Ivan Bracher. Bracher said he and his partner helped staff prepare for the performance.

“Me and the other M.C. Elizabeth Wilson, we wrote the scripts and we helped to put a lot of the talent show together,” Bracher said. “We ran auditions and everything and we basically just announced everything that happens.”

He said he hopes they choose to do the show again next year and he would love to reprise his role as the M.C.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

