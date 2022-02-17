Expert Connections
Lawton Legends: William Patterson

William Patterson is featured as a Lawton Legend.
William Patterson is featured as a Lawton Legend.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - William Patterson is Wednesday’s, Jan. 16 Lawton Legend.

He was the first principal of Dunbar Consolidated School and Douglass School and served until he died.

Douglass school became accredited under Patterson’s tenure.

He was a civic leader and organizer.

Patterson Center is named after William Patterson who was born in 1929 and died in 1945.

