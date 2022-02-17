Lawton Legends: William Patterson

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - William Patterson is Wednesday’s, Jan. 16 Lawton Legend.

He was the first principal of Dunbar Consolidated School and Douglass School and served until he died.

Douglass school became accredited under Patterson’s tenure.

He was a civic leader and organizer.

Patterson Center is named after William Patterson who was born in 1929 and died in 1945.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.