Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man accused of killing neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat after argument

Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.
Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.(Hamblen Co. Sheriff)
By Emily Van de Riet and Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/Gray News) - A man in Tennessee was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his neighbor with a sledgehammer and baseball bat following an argument, according to a report obtained by WVLT.

Officers responded to a home in Morristown about an assault Friday. Upon arriving, Justin McKee, 42, reportedly told officers he had a fight with his neighbor, Michael Greene.

According to the arrest warrant, McKee said he hit Greene’s chest with a sledgehammer until the hammer broke. Then, he allegedly picked up a baseball bat and hit Greene in the head until he stopped moving.

Greene was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Judge sentences Charles Haliburton after he's found guilty in sexual assault case.
Lawton man sentenced in sexual assault case
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Aaron Stone
Inmate charged with cell mate’s murder at Lawton Correctional Facility
Testimony has begun in the embezzlement trial of Caleb Davis.
Trial of former Lawton City Council member underway

Latest News

Since the tracking devices were launched last April, the Phoenix Police Department has seen...
Law enforcement concerned with Apple security as more people tracked with AirTags
In a statement Thursday, Velma-Alma Superintendent Raymond Rice said Andy McGuire was relieved...
Velma-Alma school board member removed as volunteer coach
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Truckers in Ottawa hold their ground despite threats of crackdown