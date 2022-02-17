Expert Connections
Man confirmed dead days after Lawton house fire

A house fire is still under investigation in Lawton.
A house fire is still under investigation in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person who was hospitalized after a fire in Lawton last week has since passed away.

Michael Wayne Kinley was taken to the Baptist Burn Center in Oklahoma City after the fire that broke out early Feb. 11 on SW E Ave.

Crews found heavy fire coming from the garage and front of the home when they got to the home last Friday morning.

They were able to find Kinley and remove him from the home. According to the Lawton Fire Department, Kinley has since passed away.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

