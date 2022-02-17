Postelle executed for 2005 slaying in Oklahoma

MCALESTER, Okla. (KSWO) - A man convicted in the deaths of four people has been executed by the state of Oklahoma.

Gilbert Postelle is the second death row inmate to be put to death so far in 2022.

The execution took place at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Postelle was convicted in the deaths of Amy Wright, James Alderson, Donnie Swindle and Terry Smith. The four were killed on Memorial Day in 2005.

Postelle’s brother and father were also involved in the murders.

His brother was sentenced to life in prison while his father was declared incompetent to stand trial due to a brain injury.

