Precip will come to an end but expect much colder conditions | 2/17AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We saw heavy rain, thunder and lightning and widespread much needed rain. Unfortunately not enough to fix the drought monitor but we’ll take what we can get. Heaviest of rain is currently east of I-35. As cold air is quickly funneling into southwest Oklahoma and north Texas, precipitation is now falling as snow for norther counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Beckham, Caddo and Washita counties until 6 tonight. Total snow accumulations will range from 3-5 inches for counties north of I-40 with locally higher amounts possible. With that being said, there’s a dry slot which will limit accumulations the further you head south.

Along with the precipitation, we will be dealing with cold temperatures today and strong north winds. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30mph with anticipated wind gusts into the 40s and even the low 50s! A Wind Advisory goes for much of the area until 3PM this afternoon.

Air temperatures this afternoon will only rise into the 30s for most locations but factor in those north winds and feels like temperatures will be more like the teens and 20s!! Skies will clear from west to east so look for some sunshine this afternoon.

Late tonight, after 9PM, wind gusts will die down significantly. Overnight, with clear skies and lighter winds, temperatures will drop into the teens by sunrise tomorrow.

A warming trend is expected through Monday with quiet weather conditions. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will rise into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Saturday and Sunday will be very similar. Both days will see mostly sunny skies and southwest winds. On Saturday- highs in the mid 60s with winds at 10 to 15mph. Sunday-- 10 to 20mph winds with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Pre-frontal warming will allow for temperatures to soar into the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. The warm weather comes to an end as our next significant cold front will move across our area early Tuesday morning. This will return temperatures by Tuesday afternoon closer to average, falling into the mid 50s. Winds will turns out of the north at 10 to 20mph.

Winter precipitation is looking likely as another wave of energy will approach the Southern Plains Wednesday and Thursday. As cold air funnels in, high temperatures for Wednesday and next Thursday look to only warm into the 20s and 30s. Exact details about accumulations and precipitation types are still fuzzy being 7/8 days out... so stay tuned!

Have a good day! -LW

