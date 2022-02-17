Expert Connections
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma continues to raise money for the community

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma continues their push to reach their $1.25 goal.

At the beginning of the week, the United Way was short $99,000 but as of Wednesday afternoon - that number has dropped to $85,000.

A phone bank has been set up at their offices, where volunteers are calling community members, asking for donations.

Wednesday’s volunteers includes the staff of Marie Detty Youth and Family Services.

But it’s not time they donated; they also reached into their pockets, at the request of their executive director, Kerrie Mathews.

”And they were so receptive, I talked to them about it and tell them how important the services are, and the fact that we’re one of the recipients, it was a total buy in,” she said.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker also volunteered his time, setting a goal for himself of $3,000.

He exceeded that goal and raised an addition $3,600 for the United Way.

”We’ve got 85,000 to go and a $1.25 millon goal. We can do this, we can come together as a community and make this happen,” Booker said.

For those who would like to donate to the United Way’s Campaign, they can visit their website.

The fundraising ends Feb. 28 to give back $80,000 to go back into the Lawton community.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

