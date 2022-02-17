Expert Connections
Velma-Alma school board member removed as volunteer coach

In a statement Thursday, Velma-Alma Superintendent Raymond Rice said Andy McGuire was relieved of his duties as a volunteer coach.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VELMA, Okla. (KSWO) - A man whose Tik Tok video recorded last summer that has since made national news has been removed as a volunteer coach for Velma-Alma Public Schools.

Andy McGuire was seen on a video recorded in 2021 that made national headlines this February. In the video, he told parents who approve of transgender children to kill themselves.

In a statement Thursday, Velma-Alma Superintendent Raymond Rice said McGuire was relieved of his duties as a volunteer coach.

Rice said on Wednesday that, since McGuire’s role on the school board is an elected position, he can not be removed from that role.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

