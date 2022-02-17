Velma-Alma school board member removed as volunteer coach

VELMA, Okla. (KSWO) - A man whose Tik Tok video recorded last summer that has since made national news has been removed as a volunteer coach for Velma-Alma Public Schools.

Andy McGuire was seen on a video recorded in 2021 that made national headlines this February. In the video, he told parents who approve of transgender children to kill themselves.

In a statement Thursday, Velma-Alma Superintendent Raymond Rice said McGuire was relieved of his duties as a volunteer coach.

Rice said on Wednesday that, since McGuire’s role on the school board is an elected position, he can not be removed from that role.

