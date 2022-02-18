7News First Alert Weather: Make outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, an area of high pressure builds in allowing winds to relax and skies to become clear. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-teens.

On Friday, lots of sunshine and the start of our next warming trend. Highs will top out in the low-to-mid 50s and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Zonal flow and weak ridging will allow the warming trend to continue throughout the weekend with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s on Saturday and into the low 70s on Sunday.

Looking ahead, pre-frontal warming will warm temperatures into the upper 70s and near 80° on Monday ahead of a strong cold front that will move through the area early Tuesday morning. An Arctic air mass will settle in shortly after as a shortwave trough moves in from the Desert Southwest. This will bring the next opportunity for winter weather to Texoma, which could arrive in two separate waves depending on the evolution of the trough. At the moment, this appears to be more of a wintry mix, sleet and freezing rain event, while snow is not out of the question. Since this is still several days away we will most likely see changes from future model runs.

