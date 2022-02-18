Army Emergency Relief campaign starts March 1

Expert Connections
Army Emergency Relief helps soldiers through tough financial times((Source: Facebook, Army Emergency Relief))
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Army Emergency Relief Campaign is set to kick off in March.

Soldiers and government civilians can contribute to the campaign from March 1 through May 13 by filing out donation forms supplied with their units or by going online here.

Nearly $4 billion in AER funds have managed to help more than two million people with financial hardships over the course of 80 years.

AER funds can be used to help with zero-interest loans to help with more than 30 emergency situations including but not limited to one-time rent payments, car repairs, utilities and some medical payments.

Fort Sill officials said the goal of the campaign is to inform all soldiers on Fort Sill of the benefits that can be provided through Army Emergency Relief funds, and how they can receive them.

They can set up to receive assistance by calling Army Community Service at 580-442-4916.

