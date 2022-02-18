Expert Connections
Arts for All hosts luncheon for festival kick-off

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After years away due to the pandemic, the Arts for All Festival is set to return to Lawton later this year.

On Friday, event organizers held a special luncheon to kickoff festivities.

The event had been reduced and postponed over the course of the pandemic, but now they’re ready to bring the fun back to the Southwest Oklahoma community.

Several organizations are contributing to this event.

“It’s an umbrella organization for five local organizations, without which I don’t think they would really survive,” Arts for All President Jan Stratton said. “We are able to generate a little bit of money every year, and we want to make a lot more money this year.”

The Arts for All Festival will be held May 5, 6 and 7, at Shepler Park.

Everyone is invited to come and join in on the fun.

