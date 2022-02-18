Authorities looking for missing man in Comanche County
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man reported missing earlier this week.
According to authorities, 64-year-old Norman Howard Robbins, Jr. was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday at 24709 State Highway 58 #22, driving a gold Chevrolet extended cab pick-up with Florida plates.
The sheriff’s department said Robbins has multiple tattoos and is usually wearing a white beanie.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office at 580-353-4280.
