Authorities looking for missing man in Comanche County

Norman Robbins, Jr. was reportedly last seen on Monday, Feb. 14.
Norman Robbins, Jr. was reportedly last seen on Monday, Feb. 14.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man reported missing earlier this week.

According to authorities, 64-year-old Norman Howard Robbins, Jr. was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday at 24709 State Highway 58 #22, driving a gold Chevrolet extended cab pick-up with Florida plates.

The sheriff’s department said Robbins has multiple tattoos and is usually wearing a white beanie.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office at 580-353-4280.

Posted by Comanche County Sheriff's Department on Friday, February 18, 2022

