A beautiful weekend on tap | 2/18

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You’ll need the heavy jacket heading out the door this morning. Clear skies and light winds have allowed for temperatures to drop into the 20s and upper teens! With the clear skies, frost has developed on many vehicles so make sure to give yourself an extra 5 to 10 minutes to defrost the windshield. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today and that will allow for temperatures this afternoon to warm into the low 50s east, upper 50s west. South to southwest winds today at 10 to 15mph.

We’ll see quiet and beautiful weather not only today but also through the weekend as high pressure settles in. Overnight skies will remain clear with temperatures falling into the mid 20s by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s area wide tomorrow with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15mph. On Sunday, highs warm into the 70s. Expect low 70s northeast with mid 70s southwest. Skies will remain mostly sunny with south to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph.

The weather remains quiet and warm heading into Monday with highs soaring into the upper 70s to low 80s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. The warm weather comes to an end as our next strong cold front will move in early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop as the day goes on as cold air funnels in. To start Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 50s/60s but will fall into the 30s/40s by the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

At the same time the cold front arrives, a wave of energy will also move in Wednesday and Thursday bringing the next opportunity for winter weather to Texoma. As of right now, all types of precipitation looks possible (sleet, freezing rain, snow).

By Wednesday morning all counties of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas will drop below to near freezing. Very cold wind chills will happen with north winds staying out of the north at 10 to 20mph. High temperatures Wednesday will only rise into the 20s for many locations.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend! -LW

