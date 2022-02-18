Bills addressing protective orders filed in Oklahoma Legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two bills currently in the Oklahoma Legislature are trying to address how protective orders are handled in the state.

An Oklahoma attorney said the way the protective orders law is currently written, it only applies to intimate partners and family members who live together.

The bill in the state House is meant to expand the scope of who can qualify for a protective order.

The bill that has been filed in the Senate is broader.

However, only one will be allowed to end up on Governor Stitt’s desk if it makes it that far.

Two lawmakers said they filed the bills after a mom met with them following the death of her son last year.

Court documents show he tried to get a protective order against the man accused of killing him two days earlier, but a judge denied the request because it did not meet the current statute.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.