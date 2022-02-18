Davis found not guilty in embezzlement trial

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jurors have returned with a verdict in the trial of a former Lawton City Council member charged with embezzlement.

A jury found Caleb Davis not guilty of felony embezzlement.

They entered deliberations Thursday afternoon after closing statements from the prosecution and defense.

The prosecution stated they believed that Davis took or appropriated $6,000 from Preston Gates that was meant for the “Think Lawton” organization in 2017.

The defense said that none of the evidence, including paper trails and transactions, proved that Davis specifically took money from Gates.

Twelve witnesses testified in the trial, including three Lawton city council members who said Davis never disclosed the amounts that were contributed to their campaigns through “Think Lawton.”

Davis also testified on Thursday in his defense.

