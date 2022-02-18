Expert Connections
Death Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A death at the Lawton Correctional Facility is currently under investigation.

Prison officials said an inmate was found unresponsive earlier Thursday morning.

They said the inmate was declared dead after attempts were made to resuscitate them.

The death is being investigated by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and law enforcement.

