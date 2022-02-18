Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses

Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of...
Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of insulin.(Tandem Diabetes Care/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin.

The company Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of bolus insulin, which stops glucose spikes after meals.

The app, with this new feature, will be available for free through a software update. However, the company did not say when the feature will launch.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Court documents: Sapcut accused of killing grandmother
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Former Lawton City Council member Caleb Davis was found not guilty on a felony embezzlement...
Davis found not guilty in embezzlement trial
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
A house fire is still under investigation in Lawton.
Man confirmed dead days after Lawton house fire

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion talks fail
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
FILE - Workers select avocados at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
US paves way for resumption of Mexican avocado exports