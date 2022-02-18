Fire breaks out at abandoned home in Comanche

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at a house Friday morning.

It happened before 9 a.m. Friday near 5th and Church.

According to the fire chief, there was power to the house but no electricity was turned on at the time, and the house was abandoned.

It took about 30 minutes to get the flames knocked down.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.