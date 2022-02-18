Former Lawton city councilman speaks out after jury finds him not guilty in trial

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re hearing from former Lawton City Councilman Caleb Davis who was found not guilty in an embezzlement trial yesterday.

Davis was accused of embezzling $6000 from a man who tried to donate to an organization in 2017.

Jurors heard from twelve witnesses over the course of the trial.

Davis said ultimately justice prevailed and it feels good.

“It’s been a long time coming, obviously about four years of what I’ve said all along is just corruption, trying to get me kicked out of council and they succeeded in that, but thank the Lord we finally got some justice and was found not guilty,” Davis said.

Davis’ defense argued that none of the evidence could prove that he took money from the man.

