Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Former Lawton city councilman speaks out after jury finds him not guilty in trial

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re hearing from former Lawton City Councilman Caleb Davis who was found not guilty in an embezzlement trial yesterday.

Davis was accused of embezzling $6000 from a man who tried to donate to an organization in 2017.

Jurors heard from twelve witnesses over the course of the trial.

Davis said ultimately justice prevailed and it feels good.

“It’s been a long time coming, obviously about four years of what I’ve said all along is just corruption, trying to get me kicked out of council and they succeeded in that, but thank the Lord we finally got some justice and was found not guilty,” Davis said.

Davis’ defense argued that none of the evidence could prove that he took money from the man.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Court documents: Sapcut accused of killing grandmother
Former Lawton City Council member Caleb Davis was found not guilty on a felony embezzlement...
Davis found not guilty in embezzlement trial
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
A house fire is still under investigation in Lawton.
Man confirmed dead days after Lawton house fire

Latest News

Russell Anderson is retiring from Lawton Animal Welfare after 11 years as the superintendent.
Lawton Animal Welfare superintendent retires after 11 years
Wichita Mountain Quilt Club showcases over 100 quilts for their Color Explosion show.
Wichita Mountain Quilt Club hosts Color Explosion show
Arts for All hosts luncheon to kick off festival season.
Arts for All hosts luncheon for festival kick-off
Central Plaza implements Purple Heart spaces for veterans.
Purple Heart parking implemented at Central Plaza